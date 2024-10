Team Flexachem Killorglin play in Dublin today in the Men’s Superleague.

They’re at Killester from 4.15

Scott's Lakers St.Pauls Killarney are also away today, in the Men’s National League.

Advertisement

They take on Limerick Sport Eagles at 3. Enda Walshe previews

Killarney Cougars host Limerick Celtics from 6.