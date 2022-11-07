Kerry clubs chasing national glory

Scór Sinsir 2022 All-Ireland Finals will be held in the “Traveller Friend; Royal Theatre” Castlebar County Mayo on this Saturday November 12th commencing with Trath Na gCeist at 11-15 followed with the on stage events at 2.

This is a very special day for members representing the Gneevguilla club; the families of Mark O Leary; “Solo Singing” and the “Set Dancers” of Rachel McGillicuddy, Aisling McGillcuddy, Kellie O’Sullivan, Joan Brosnan, John Cronin, Kieran Dalton, Kieran Brown, Paudie Murphy and Conor Crowley; along with the Churchill Trath Na gCeist team of Mike Gaynor, Mike Moriarty, Tom O Donnell and Paul Culloty, who all emerged big winners at the recent Munster Finals to book a place at the National Finals.

Gneevguilla, having participated at all levels of Scor in the County, had plenty success at County level and on a few occasions reached Munster final in Novelty Act but with little success; however 2022 proved an historic occasion with the club finally making the break through and they will be strong contenders for a National Title going by their performances to date.

Churchill have a strong tradition in quizzes having competed in the first Scor final in 1971, when they were beaten by Ballygar of Galway by one point. The present team won back to back All Irelands in 2014 and 2015 and were beaten in the 2016 decider by one point. However they were back on track in 2017 and 2018 to lift their 3rd and 4th title. With two calendar years dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic; 2019/20 in which Kerry failed to take part; the Churchill Trath Na gCeist team didn’t get the opportunity to add to their titles. However, the clubs record speaks for itself when it comes to National Titles in Trath Na gCeist.