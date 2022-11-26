Advertisement
Sport

Kerry clubs back in action tonight

Nov 26, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host South Conference leaders University of Galway Maree tonight in the Men’s Super League. Tip off is at 7.30.

In the National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney are at Limerick Celtics from 7.

