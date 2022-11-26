Kerry clubs back in action tonight

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host South Conference leaders University of Galway Maree tonight in the Men’s Super League. Tip off is at 7.30.
In the National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney are at Limerick Celtics from 7.
