Kerry club withdraws from Super league

Jun 12, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrysport
St. Mary’s Castleisland will not be competing in the Women’s Super league next season.

The club say they do not have the numbers required to make up a team, but plan to rebuild over the next few years and will hopefully compete at national level again in the near future.

Full club statement:
'St. Mary’s Basketball have made the difficult decision to not to compete in the Women’s Super league next season. While we realise that this is disappointing news for Kerry basketball, we did not have the numbers required to make up a team. The club plans to rebuild over the next few years and will hopefully compete at national level again in the near future. We wish to thank our sponsor Garvey's Supervalu, our dedicated players , the coaching staff and our wonderful supporters'.

