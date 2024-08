Advertisement



Kerry can today become TG4 Ladies All Ireland football champions.

The Kingdom are contesting the final for a third successive season.

Galway provide the opposition in Croke Park from 4.15.

For our match preview see https://www.radiokerry.ie/sport/preview-tg4-ladies-all-ireland-sfc-final-kerry-v-galway-394841

Before that, the Junior final sees Fermanagh face Louth at 11:45am.

That's followed by Leitrim vs Tyrone in the intermediate contest at 1:45pm.