Kerry’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final has been confirmed for 2 on Saturday.

The Kingdom welcome Wexford to Austin Stack Park in Tralee for the tie, with Clare awaiting the winner in the last 8.

Also going ahead on Saturday is Kerry’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship ¼ Final against Tyrone.

That’s been confirmed for 4 o’clock in MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.l