Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea selected to the Yoplait Higher Education Championships Ladies All Stars football team

The Yoplait HEC All Stars and Rising Stars have been announced following the conclusion of the 2023 Yoplait HEC Championships.

Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea has been selected on the Yoplait Higher Education Championships Ladies All Stars football team.

She's named at full-forward following her displays for UL,

Advertisement

The winners will receive their awards on Friday March 31 at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel.

Yoplait HEC All Stars

1. Robyn Murray – DCU DÉ

Advertisement

2. Claire Dunne - DCU DÉ

3. Laoise Lenehan - DCU DÉ

4. Dara Kiniry – UL

Advertisement

5. Erika O’Shea – UL

6. Nicola Ward – UL

7. Róisín Ennis - DCU DÉ

Advertisement

8. Anna Rose Kennedy - DCU DÉ

9. Ciara Needham – UL

10. Tara Needham - DCU DÉ

Advertisement

11. Kate Kenny - DCU DÉ

12. Clodagh Lohan - DCU DÉ

13. Maria O’Neill – University of Ulster

14. Síofra O’Shea – UL

15. Ciara McGarvey – ATU Donegal

Yoplait HEC Rising Stars

1. Lily Vickers – ATU Sligo

2. Amy Dunleavy – University of Galway

3. Aoife Morrisroe – ATU Sligo

4. Ellen Donoghue – University of Galway

5. Ciara Gilsenan – DKIT

6. Roisin Rodgers – ATU Sligo

7. Kaioni Tuipulotu – University of Limerick

8. Ciara Mulligan – DKIT

9. Eimile Loughran – Ulster University

10. Dearbhaile Lynch – ATU Sligo

11. Chloe Towey – TUS Midwest

12. Iris Kennelly – TUS Midwest

13. Niamh Rice – DKIT

14. Lauren Boyle – DKIT

15. Molly Carthy – DCU DÉ