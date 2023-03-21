Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea selected to the Yoplait Higher Education Championships Ladies All Stars football team

The Yoplait HEC All Stars and Rising Stars have been announced following the conclusion of the 2023 Yoplait HEC Championships.
Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea has been selected on the Yoplait Higher Education Championships Ladies All Stars football team.
She's named at full-forward following her displays for UL,
The winners will receive their awards on Friday March 31 at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel.
Yoplait HEC All Stars
1. Robyn Murray – DCU DÉ
2. Claire Dunne - DCU DÉ
3. Laoise Lenehan - DCU DÉ
4. Dara Kiniry – UL
5. Erika O’Shea – UL
6. Nicola Ward – UL
7. Róisín Ennis - DCU DÉ
8. Anna Rose Kennedy - DCU DÉ
9. Ciara Needham – UL
10. Tara Needham - DCU DÉ
11. Kate Kenny - DCU DÉ
12. Clodagh Lohan - DCU DÉ
13. Maria O’Neill – University of Ulster
14. Síofra O’Shea – UL
15. Ciara McGarvey – ATU Donegal
Yoplait HEC Rising Stars
1. Lily Vickers – ATU Sligo
2. Amy Dunleavy – University of Galway
3. Aoife Morrisroe – ATU Sligo
4. Ellen Donoghue – University of Galway
5. Ciara Gilsenan – DKIT
6. Roisin Rodgers – ATU Sligo
7. Kaioni Tuipulotu – University of Limerick
8. Ciara Mulligan – DKIT
9. Eimile Loughran – Ulster University
10. Dearbhaile Lynch – ATU Sligo
11. Chloe Towey – TUS Midwest
12. Iris Kennelly – TUS Midwest
13. Niamh Rice – DKIT
14. Lauren Boyle – DKIT
15. Molly Carthy – DCU DÉ