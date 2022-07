Kerry captain Anna Galvin says players and management have learned to focus on the positives whatever the result.

The Kingdom will this coming weekend contest the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final, going up against reigning champions Meath in Croke Park at 4 on Sunday.

Galvin says the goal has been to come out of Division 2, challenge for Munster, and then moving on to the All-Ireland series with eyes on the main prize