Kerry captain gets ready for County Championship 1/4s

Oct 2, 2022 16:10 By radiokerrysport
The Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship ¼ finals will consist of two double headers.

Feale Rangers and Austin Stacks are to meet at Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 5.30 on Saturday October 8th, with Dr.Crokes facing Dingle at the same venue 2 hours later.

The following day at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney it's Mid Kerry versus Templenoe from 1 o'clock while East Kerry take on Kenmare Shamrocks at 2.45.

Kenmare player and Kerry captain Sean O'Shea

Tony Brosnan, Dr.Crokes

