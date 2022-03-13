Kerry captain Anna Galvin hoping for All Ireland title

Kerry captain Anna Galvin says she and the team are looking to go all the way to the All Ireland final.
Kerry have won their last 3 games in the National Ladies Football League.
Kerry captain Anna Galvin:
