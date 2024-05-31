Kerry Camogie Team Named For Championship Clash With Dublin

Kerry team to play Dublin tomorrow in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship has been named.
There’s a 2 o’clock start at Coolmine.
The Kerry Team is:
1. Aoife Fitzgerald
2. Rachel McCarthy
3. Niamh Leen
4. Ciara O'Sullivan
5. Aine O'Connor
6. Sara Murphy
7. Aoife Behan
8. Caoimhe Spillane
9. Ruth O'Connor
10. Laura Collins
11. Kate Lynch
12. Annmarie Leen
13. Amy O'Sullivan
14. Jackie Horgan
15. Norette Casey
16. Ciara Moloney
17. Emma Conway
18. Roisin Quinn
19. Eilish Harrington
20. Amy McCarthy
21. Ellen O'Donoghue
22. Julianne O'Keeffe
23. Niamh Quinn
24. Shannon Collins
25. Leonie Walz
26. Patrice Diggin
27. Clodagh Walsh
28. Michelle Costello
29. Aine Devlin