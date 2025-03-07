Kerry Camogie planning for fundraising night at the dogs

KERRY Camogie is inviting the community to join them for ‘A Night at the Dogs’ on Saturday, March 15th, at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium.

This fundraiser helps to raise vital funds to run our county teams, our club competitions and various areas of development. As you can imagine fielding five inter-county teams including two development squads spanning various age groups, comes with its fair share of financial implications.

We would like to thank everyone who has supported us with this fundraiser so far. Without your help we couldn’t continue in our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence in Camogie in Kerry.

Kerry Camogie is growing every year with our membership doubling in the last three years. 2025 sees the introduction of new club Ceann Mara a welcomed addition to the juvenile clubs. We also saw the introduction of the first Kerry Colleges competition for Post Primary. With numerous initiatives introduced this year the U13 school of excellence, the U13 league, U14 and U16 Championships to name a few.

Join us on what promises to be a great night for all the family with great racing, an U14 relay race involving the Kerry U14 panel, prize for best dressed and music afterwards.

Sponsorship and Tickets available from

Kerry Camogie Secretary Anita 0873936698

Kerry Camogie Chairperson Anne-Marie 0876344829