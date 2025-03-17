Kerry Camogie News

Eir U16B All Ireland Championship

Kerry 4-06

Down 2-07

Kerry travelled to Rathdowney, Co. Laois on Saturday to take on Down in the refixed round 2 match.

Kerry were the better team in the early exchanges and scored a goal in the opening two minutes when inside forward Ellie O’Connor was on the end of a well worked move. This was followed with an excellent point by midfielder Ally Russell before Down opened their account from a free in the 5th minute. A further point from Ally Russell and a point from a free by Clodgah Carroll were cancelled out by a brace of points from Down.

Then, just as Down were starting to get to grips with the game, Ellie O’Connor was again on the end of another fine move to score her second goal and leave a commanding six-point lead for Kerry mid-way through the half. Kerry continued to dominate the match and the scoreboard with a further pointed free from Clodgah Carroll along with a well taken point from play by Aoibhinn Hennessy, to leave a half time score of 2-5 to 0-4 in favour of Kerry.

Down started the second half stronger with a couple of points in the opening few minutes, reducing the deficit to four before Kerry started to bring that first half intensity back into the second. Kerry gained possession time and time again with some great play by Siofra Murphy at midfield and Aoibhinn Hennessy in attack, resulting in two excellently taken goals by Georgia Kennedy in the 8th and 9th minutes. An exchange of points between the sides, including a brilliantly taken free from distance by Nicole Power left a significant eleven-point lead for Kerry heading into the final quarter.

Down battled hard, reducing the deficit with a goal in the 18th minute and then continued to put the Kerry defence to the test but Nicole Power, Hayley O’Connor and goalkeeper Emily O’Donoghue did excellently in keeping the Down attack out. Despite a late goal in the final few minutes, Kerry held out for a well-earned and deserved win. An overall great team performance, scoring goals at key times proved decisive in victory for the Kingdom.

Next up for Kerry is a round 3 home game against Laois this Sunday at a venue to be confirmed.

Kerry: Emily O’Donoghue, Shannon Murphy, Hayley O’Connor, Sinead Flynn, Rachel Lennon, Nicole Power (0-1f), Jessica Leen, Ally Russell (0-2), Siofra Murphy, Emma Gaynor, Aoibhinn Hennessy (0-1), Caoimhe Nolan, C Carroll (0-2f), G Kennedy (2-0)), Ellie O’Connor (2-0). Subs: Aoibhinn Flaherty for Shannon Murphy, Anna Maria Harty for Ellie O’Connor, Cliona McElligott for Emma Gaynor.

Fundraising Night at the Dogs

On Saturday evening 16th March 2025 We hosted our Fundraising night at the dogs at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. A very enjoyable night was had by all. We were delighted to see so many Kerry Players across all ages were in attendance together with their families. Some of those players assisted with presenting the winners their trophy on the night.

We would like to thank all those who attended and supported our fundraiser. We would especially like to thank all our race sponsors, and all those who donated spot prizes for our raffle.

Sunday 16th March 2025

Electric Ireland All Ireland Championship Minor B: Round 4

Kerry 1-09

Meath 6-10

Kerry Minors were on the road early to Trim where they met Meath in round 4 of the All Ireland Championship. This was a must win game for both sides. Kerry started off strong in the first twenty minutes but soon into the game we struggled against a very strong full forward line. Our players battled all the way until the end with a few lost goal opportunities. Unfortunately the Minor campaign has now come to an end. The Management would like thank all the players for their commitment over the last five months and wish them the very best of luck with their respective clubs in the season ahead.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Saturday 22nd March 2025

Very Senior National League Division 2A

Round 4 – Armagh v Kerry

Venue: TBC

Sunday 23rd March 2025

Eir U16B All Ireland Championship Round 4

Kerry v Laois

Venue: TBC