Kerry camogie bidding for All Ireland semi final place today

Jul 9, 2022 12:07 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry camogie team are also in All Ireland Quarter Final action this weekend

The Kingdom have a trip to Portlaoise for the Glen Dimplex Intermediate last 8 encounter with Meath.

Throw in is a 4 O Clock

