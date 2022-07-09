Kerry camogie bidding for All Ireland semi final place today

The Kerry camogie team are also in All Ireland Quarter Final action this weekend
The Kingdom have a trip to Portlaoise for the Glen Dimplex Intermediate last 8 encounter with Meath.
Throw in is a 4 O Clock
