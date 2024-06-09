Advertisement
Sport

Kerry boxers beaten in All-Ireland semis

Jun 9, 2024 12:23 By radiokerrysport
Kerry boxers beaten in All-Ireland semis
Share this article

Brooklyn Quilligan and Brooklyn O Brien of the Cashen Vale Boxing Club had a hard-fought battle in the Semi-finals of the National Junior Cadets Championships in Dublin.

Both lost O/5 to their opponents.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry athlete 34th at Euros
Advertisement
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Lavin seventh in 100 metres final
Advertisement

Recommended

Fianna Fáil's Mikey Sheehy elected on first count in Tralee LEA
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €4.5 million
Seven councillors have been elected to Kerry County Council
Teenage boy reported missing from Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus