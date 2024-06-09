Kerry boxers beaten in All-Ireland semis

Brooklyn Quilligan and Brooklyn O Brien of the Cashen Vale Boxing Club had a hard-fought battle in the Semi-finals of the National Junior Cadets Championships in Dublin.
Both lost O/5 to their opponents.
