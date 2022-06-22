Kerry Boss Expecting A Higher Level Of Intensity In Croke Park

GAA

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor is expecting a completely different level from Mayo this weekend.

In their first championship match since the end of May, The Kingdom take on Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter final this Sunday in Croke Park.

The last time both sides met was in the League final in April as Kerry ran out winners by 3-19 to 0-13. Kerry also won the other league meeting between the sides this year by 1-12 to 0-14.

Speaking with Radio Kerrys Tim Moynihan, the Kerry boss spoke about trying to maintain the championship intensity in training…



The match will be the second match of an All-Ireland quarter-final double-header at Croke Park on Sunday, following the meeting between Galway and Armagh at 1.45pm.

