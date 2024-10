Kerry hurling manager John Griffin says Fionan Mackessy is seeing if he can make the Kilkenny panel.

Former St.Brendans player Mackessy is now lining out with O'Loughlin Gaels, and has played a starring role in their run to the Kilkenny county final.

Griffin meanwhile has spoken of his goals as Kingdom boss.

Kerry are in Division 2 of the League for 2025, along with Derry, Donegal, Down, Kildare, Meath and Tyrone