Kerry bidding to secure place in Munster Final; team announced

Kerry will tonight bid to secure a place in the Munster Senior Football Championship Final.

The League champions are at Cork in the last four, at 6 in Pairc Uí Rinn.

Kerry show two changes from the team that started last month’s League final win over Mayo.

Sean O’Shea and Tony Brosnan come into the forward line, with Dara Moynihan and Paul Geaney making way.

Ian Maguire has recovered from a suspected broken bone in his hand to take his place in the Cork midfield.

There are just eight surviving starters from last year’s Munster final trouncing at the hands of the Kingdom.

Kerry team:

1 Shane Ryan Seán Ó Riain Rathmore

2 Graham O’Sullivan Graeme Ó Súilleabháin Piarsaigh na Dromoda

3 Jason Foley Jason Ó Foghlú Ballydonoghue

4 Tom O’Sullivan Tomas Ó Súilleabháin Dingle

5 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

6 Tadhg Morley Tadhg Ó Muraile Templenoe

7 Gavin White Gaibhin De Faoite Dr Crokes

8 Diarmuid O’Connor Diarmuid Ó Conchúir Na Gaeil

9 Jack Barry Jeaic De Barra Na Gaeil

10 Stephen O’Brien Stiofán Ó Bríain Kenmare Shamrocks

11 Seán O’Shea Seán Ó Sé Kenmare Shamrocks

12 Adrian Spillane Adrian Ó Spealáin Templenoe

13 Tony Brosnan Antóin Ó Brosnacháin Dr Crokes

14 David Clifford Dáithí Ó Clumháin Fossa

15 Paudie Clifford Pádraig Ó Clumháin Fossa

16 GK Shane Murphy Seán Ó Murchú Dr Crokes

17 Paul Geaney Pól Ó Géibheannaigh Dingle

18 Paul Murphy Pól Ó Murchú Rathmore

19 Dylan Casey Dylan Ó Cathasaigh Austin Stacks

20 Micheál Burns Micheál Ó Braoin Dr Crokes

21 David Moran Dáithí Ó Moráin Kerins O Rahillys

22 Jack Savage Jeaic Sabhaois Kerins O Rahillys

23 Joe O’Connor Seosamh Ó Conchúir Austin Stacks

24 Killian Spillane Cillian Ó Spealáin Templenoe

25 Gavin Crowley Gaibhin Ó Cruadhloich Templenoe

26 Stefan Okunbor Stefan Okunbor Na Gaeil

Cork team:

Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

John Cooper (Éire Óg)

Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra)

Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Captain

Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Dylan Foley (Éire Óg)

Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

Shane Merritt (Mallow)

Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

Sean Powter (Douglas)

Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)