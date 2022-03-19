Advertisement
Kerry bidding for League Final spot

Mar 19, 2022 16:03 By radiokerrysport
Allianz Football League leaders Kerry can tomorrow secure their place in the Final.

The table toppers are away to Armagh in Division 1 at 2 o’clock.

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O'Donovan previews

