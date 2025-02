Kerry begin their Very National Camogie League Div 2A campaign underway this afternoon.

The Kingdom, jointly captained this season by Patrice Diggin and Jackie Horgan, are away to Offaly at 2.

Kerry team:

There are three games down for decision in Division 1A.

Cork play Waterford, Kilkenny face Galway and Tipperary play Dublin.

All three games throw-in at 2pm.