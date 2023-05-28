Advertisement
Kerry beaten in Ladies Munster Senior Football final

May 28, 2023 16:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry have suffered defeat in the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship final.

They were beaten 5-14 to 2-17 by Cork in Mallow.

It was a storming start by Cork, who hit 1-3 without reply inside 5 minutes; the goal coming from Libby Coppinger. The same player goaled again after ten minutes, making it Cork 2-5 Kerry 0-1. The Kingdom had 3 of the next 4 points to cut the gap to 2-6 to 0-4. Cork were to goal twice more before half time; Ciara O'Sullivan making it 3-7 to 0-5 & then Katie Quirke with the last score of the period. HT: Cork 4-10 Kerry 0-7.

Kerry started the second half in the same manner that Cork had begun the match. 4 successive points were added to by a Hannah O'Donoghue as the deficit was cut from 15 to 8 inside nine minutes. Kerry had also missed a penalty in that time, wide by Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh. An Aishling O'Connell narrowed the gap further but disaster struck as Cork goaled to go ten clear at 5-10 to 1-12. 8 minutes from the end and trailing by 8 points Kerry were awarded a penalty but unfortunately Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh shot wide. Kerry just couldn't get close enough to Cork, a late Fiadhna Tangney goal making it 5-14 to 2-16. Cork won by 6.

