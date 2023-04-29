Kerry beaten by Treaty

Kerry have been beaten by Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They lost 4-0, missing a penalty with the score at 1-0.

Galway United preserved their flawless record at the top with a 1-nil defeat of Cobh.

Waterford came from behind to win 2-1 at ten-man Bray.

And a Frantz Pierrot hat-trick gave Athlone a 3-nil win at home to Wexford.

Finn Harps and Longford drew one-apiece.

Bohemians conceded late away to UCD to see their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division cut to three-points last night.

Declan Devine’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Colm Whelan’s second goal in as many games helped Derry City to a 2-nil win at home to St. Pat’s.

Johnny Kenny scored against his former side as Shamrock Rovers beat Sligo 2-1.

Ten-man Drogheda thought they’d secured a point in the Louth derby at Oriel Park, only for John Martin to secure a 3-2 win for Dundalk in stoppage time.

While Cork remain second-from-bottom after going down 2-1 at Shelbourne.

TODAY:

EA Sports League Of Ireland Academy Development Programme

Kerry 17s home to Treaty United @ 2

Kerry 14s away to Shamrock Rovers @ 3

There’s a top-of-the-table clash in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division this evening.

Leaders Peamount play host to Shamrock Rovers from 5.

At the same time, Cork City host Bohemians, and Sligo Rovers face Athlone.

There’s a 4pm start to the meeting of DLR Waves and Galway United.

While Wexford Youths will look to arrest their slump in form when they face Shelbourne from 6.