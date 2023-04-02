Advertisement
Sport

Kerry beaten by Tipp in Munster Championship

Apr 2, 2023 15:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry beaten by Tipp in Munster Championship
Kerry have been defeated by Tipperary in the A section of the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Round 4 double header in Castleisland

The A game saw the Kingdom go down 3-8 to 4-4.

In the B match Kerry drew 5-9 to 6-6.

