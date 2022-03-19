Kerry beaten by Down

Kerry have lost at Down in the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom went down by 1-19 to 0-20.

Down are now into the Final while Kerry play in a semi-final next weekend.

Kerry started the game the better, leading 5 point to 3 after 15 minutes in Ballycran. The Kingdom played with a strong wind. Shane Conway slotted over 3 frees with Padraig Boyle getting two nice scores from play.

At the half hour mark, the score were doubled by both sides, with Kerry holding a 4 point lead, 10 points to 6, Shane Conway was accurate with the frees while Shane Nolan and further scores from Padraig Boyle kept the scoreboard ticking over in Kerry’s favour. Flor McCarthy limped off inside the half hour following a knock to his ankle; Ballyduff’s Eoin Ross replaced the Kilmoyley Captain.

The game was delicately poised going into the break, Kerry led by 6 points, having the aid of the stron breeze in the opening half, 0-14 to 0-8.

But the second half didn’t start the way the Kingdom wanted, as a black card challenge from Conor O Keeffe conceded a penalty to Down which was converted by Conor Woods closing the gap to 3 points with 38 minutes gone.

Down were also on top on the point scoring in the opening 20 minutes of the half, 5 points to Kerry’s 3 meant we had a level game after 57 minutes.

It was always going to be a tense end to the game. Down moved into a 2 point lead, which was cut back to one by Colum Harty with 69 minutes gone. Maurice O Connor levelled the game on the 71st minute, which was the first of the 4 minutes added on. A free from MacManus in the last minute put the home side in front 1-18 to 0-20 before he added a second point moments later.

And that’s how the game was to end, the kingdom going down 1-19 to 0-21 in Down.