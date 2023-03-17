Kerry beaten by Cork

Kerry have lost away to Cork in the Lidl Ladies National Football League, in a game which was live on Radio Kerry.

The Kingdom, who had already qualified for the Division 1 final, were beaten by 1-17 to 2-6.

Cork had two of the first three points, leading by 1 after 5 minutes. They were ahead by double scores, 4 points to 2, with 17 minutes remaining. With 12 minutes to go in the half Cork nabbed the opening goal, courtesy of Hannah Looney. That made it 1-6 to 0-2. Kerry hit back with 2 successive points to narrow the gap to 5 with 5 minutes to go. However, Cork had the final scores of the period and led at the break by 1-9 to 0-4.

Cork looked like they were in for a goal in the opening minute of the second period but were superbly denied by Ciara Butler. The home side had the first 3 points of the half. It took Kerry 9 minutes to register a score, a Siofra O'Shea goal to make it 1-12 to 1-4. Cork led 1-14 to 1-5 at the 3/4 stage. Siofra O'Shea nabbed Kerry's second goal with 13 minutes remaining to make it at 7 point game at 1-15 to 2-5. Cork won by 8.

Dublin have beaten Donegal by 2-13 to six points.

Both of the visitors goals at O'Donnell Park came from the penalty spot.