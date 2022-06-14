Advertisement
Kerry beaten at Kennedy Cup

Jun 14, 2022 15:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry have lost their second game at the Kennedy Cup.

The Kingdom, who beat North Tipperary last night, were beaten 1-0 by Kilkenny.

Kerry play Galway at 6 in their final Group 6 match.

