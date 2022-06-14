Kerry beaten at Kennedy Cup

Kerry have lost their second game at the Kennedy Cup.
The Kingdom, who beat North Tipperary last night, were beaten 1-0 by Kilkenny.
Kerry play Galway at 6 in their final Group 6 match.
