Kerry beaten

Kerry lost to Cork in the MCU Senior Cup.
The Kingdom were beaten in a bowl out, 3-2.
Advertisement
Kerry had finished on 160 all out, Cork were then 33 for 1 when the rain arrived at Farmers Cross.
Kerry lost to Cork in the MCU Senior Cup.
The Kingdom were beaten in a bowl out, 3-2.
Kerry had finished on 160 all out, Cork were then 33 for 1 when the rain arrived at Farmers Cross.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus