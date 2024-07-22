Advertisement
Sport

Kerry beaten

Jul 22, 2024 07:54 By radiokerrysport
Kerry lost to Cork in the MCU Senior Cup.

　

The Kingdom were beaten in a bowl out, 3-2.

Kerry had finished on 160 all out, Cork were then 33 for 1 when the rain arrived at Farmers Cross.

