Kerry Badminton Singles Championships review

In the Ladies' Division 1 Singles final, Edel Kenny (Kingdom Castleisland) continued her dominance of Kerry badminton, securing her incredible 13th Division 1 Singles title with a commanding 21-13, 21-11 victory over Sinead Galvin (Killarney). Kenny dictated the pace from start to finish, showing great control and confidence throughout.

The Men's Division 1 Singles final was a battle between two Listowel clubmates, Mikey Belov Flanagan and Kevin McNally. Despite McNally’s best efforts, Flanagan was just that bit sharper on the night, taking the win 21-11, 21-17 with a mix of aggressive attacking play and clever net work.

The Ladies' Division 3 Singles final saw Jessica O’Loughlin (Castleisland) take the spoils with a 21-17, 21-12 victory over Ava Mackay (Listowel). O’Loughlin kept her composure brilliantly, showing great movement and shot placement to secure the title.

In the Men's Division 3 Singles final, Padraig Curtin (Listowel) had too much firepower for Rahad Rahman (Killarney), coming away with a 21-13, 21-12 victory. Curtin’s patience and precision were key, as he controlled the game from start to finish.

The Ladies' Division 5 Singles final was a real humdinger, with Cindy Chen (Ballyheigue) and Rita Knightly (Ballybunion) going toe-to-toe in a cracking contest. In the end, Chen edged it 21-19, 21-19, holding her nerve at the crucial moments.

In the Men's Division 5 Singles final, Przemek Choromanski (Moyvane) proved too strong for Oisín Ryall (Tralee), coming through 21-12, 21-17. Choromanski played a smart game, mixing power with precision to seal a well-earned win.