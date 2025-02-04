Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Badminton Singles Championships review

Feb 4, 2025 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Badminton Singles Championships review
Share this article

In the Ladies' Division 1 Singles final, Edel Kenny (Kingdom Castleisland) continued her dominance of Kerry badminton, securing her incredible 13th Division 1 Singles title with a commanding 21-13, 21-11 victory over Sinead Galvin (Killarney). Kenny dictated the pace from start to finish, showing great control and confidence throughout.

The Men's Division 1 Singles final was a battle between two Listowel clubmates, Mikey Belov Flanagan and Kevin McNally. Despite McNally’s best efforts, Flanagan was just that bit sharper on the night, taking the win 21-11, 21-17 with a mix of aggressive attacking play and clever net work.

The Ladies' Division 3 Singles final saw Jessica O’Loughlin (Castleisland) take the spoils with a 21-17, 21-12 victory over Ava Mackay (Listowel). O’Loughlin kept her composure brilliantly, showing great movement and shot placement to secure the title.

Advertisement

In the Men's Division 3 Singles final, Padraig Curtin (Listowel) had too much firepower for Rahad Rahman (Killarney), coming away with a 21-13, 21-12 victory. Curtin’s patience and precision were key, as he controlled the game from start to finish.

The Ladies' Division 5 Singles final was a real humdinger, with Cindy Chen (Ballyheigue) and Rita Knightly (Ballybunion) going toe-to-toe in a cracking contest. In the end, Chen edged it 21-19, 21-19, holding her nerve at the crucial moments.

In the Men's Division 5 Singles final, Przemek Choromanski (Moyvane) proved too strong for Oisín Ryall (Tralee), coming through 21-12, 21-17. Choromanski played a smart game, mixing power with precision to seal a well-earned win.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Munster Schools Cross Country Championships review
Advertisement
Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed
Colaiste Na Sceilge beaten in Muster Final
Advertisement

Recommended

North Munster Schools Cross Country Championships review
Couple found dead in Glenbeigh not originally from Kerry
Three cars vandalised in Dingle on Friday night
Man jailed for 15 years for violent attack in Tralee apartment
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus