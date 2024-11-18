Advertisement
Sport

Kerry badminton season kicks off with November handicap tournament

Nov 18, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry badminton season kicks off with November handicap tournament
Share this article

The Kerry Badminton Association November Handicap Tournament was held at MTU Tralee.

This highly anticipated event brought together 114 players from clubs across the county for a day of competitive matches, highlighting the depth of talent and within Kerry badminton.

Results:

Advertisement

Divisions 1 & 2

Winners: Edel Kenny (Kingdom) & Mariusz Tusinski (Kingdom)

Runners-Up: Adele O’Brien (Killarney) & Paddy Redmond (Tralee)

Advertisement

Division 3

Winners: Josie Gilbert (Ballyheigue) & Mikey Sheehy (Tralee)

Runners-Up: Jennifer Estella (Tralee) & John O’Brien (Killarney)

Advertisement

Division 4

Winners: Eileen McCarthy (Moyvane) & Sonu Sabu (Tralee)

Runners-Up: Grace McGovern (Kingdom) & Evan Lemass (Killarney)

Advertisement

Division 5

Winners: Cindy Chen (Ballyheigue) & Chen Yu Wei (Tralee)

Runners-Up: Jolanta Lagan (Moyvane) & Alan O’Halloran (Ballyheigue)

Advertisement

Kerry Badminton extends an open invitation to individuals of all skill levels to join the badminton community. Clubs across the county are still welcoming new members for the season, offering a fun and inclusive environment to stay active and social.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or a beginner looking to try a new sport, there’s a place for you on the court. For more information on how to join, visit your local club or contact Kerry Badminton.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Golf News & Results
Advertisement
Kerry pair in Ireland squad
Ireland captain nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year
Advertisement

Recommended

Savills report shows surge in Americans looking to move to Kerry after Trump election win
Tralee woman says young widows are unfairly penalised
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting in Castleisland on Wednesday November 20th
Kerry produced more wind power than any other county last month
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus