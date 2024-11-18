Kerry badminton season kicks off with November handicap tournament

The Kerry Badminton Association November Handicap Tournament was held at MTU Tralee.

This highly anticipated event brought together 114 players from clubs across the county for a day of competitive matches, highlighting the depth of talent and within Kerry badminton.

Results:

Advertisement

Divisions 1 & 2

Winners: Edel Kenny (Kingdom) & Mariusz Tusinski (Kingdom)

Runners-Up: Adele O’Brien (Killarney) & Paddy Redmond (Tralee)

Advertisement

Division 3

Winners: Josie Gilbert (Ballyheigue) & Mikey Sheehy (Tralee)

Runners-Up: Jennifer Estella (Tralee) & John O’Brien (Killarney)

Advertisement

Division 4

Winners: Eileen McCarthy (Moyvane) & Sonu Sabu (Tralee)

Runners-Up: Grace McGovern (Kingdom) & Evan Lemass (Killarney)

Advertisement

Division 5

Winners: Cindy Chen (Ballyheigue) & Chen Yu Wei (Tralee)

Runners-Up: Jolanta Lagan (Moyvane) & Alan O’Halloran (Ballyheigue)

Advertisement

Kerry Badminton extends an open invitation to individuals of all skill levels to join the badminton community. Clubs across the county are still welcoming new members for the season, offering a fun and inclusive environment to stay active and social.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or a beginner looking to try a new sport, there’s a place for you on the court. For more information on how to join, visit your local club or contact Kerry Badminton.