Advertisement
Sport

Kerry away to Meath today

Jun 2, 2024 10:13 By radiokerrysport
Kerry away to Meath today
Share this article

Meath provide the opposition for Kerry today in the Sam Maguire Cup.

The Round 2 fixture goes ahead in Navan, throwing-in at 2.

Tyrone take on Clare in the opening game of the day at 1:30pm.

Advertisement

It's a 3pm start for the clash of Westmeath and Galway.

Monaghan and Louth throws in at 3:30pm while old rivals Derry and Armagh meet at 4pm.

Cork ended Donegal's winning run with a 3-9 to 16 point win at Pairc Ui Rinn

Advertisement

In Group 2 Mayo got past neighbours Roscommon by 2-14 to 1-15.

Dublin strolled past Cavan by 5-17 to 13 points at Kingspan Breffni Park.

===

Advertisement

Teams will be looking to book their spots in the next round of the Tailteann Cup this afternoon.

Down take on Offaly at 1:45pm with Sligo facing Antrim at 4pm.

The draw for the preliminary quarter finals takes place this evening.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Offaly are Under 20 Hurling champions
Advertisement
Listowel’s 3 day meeting continues this afternoon
Munster top URC
Sport

Munster top URC

Jun 2, 2024 10:12
Advertisement

Recommended

Agreement reached about employment of Language Planning Officer for Cahersiveen
Offaly are Under 20 Hurling champions
Listowel’s 3 day meeting continues this afternoon
Munster top URC
Sport

Munster top URC

Jun 2, 2024 10:12
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus