Kerry away to Meath today

Meath provide the opposition for Kerry today in the Sam Maguire Cup.

The Round 2 fixture goes ahead in Navan, throwing-in at 2.

Tyrone take on Clare in the opening game of the day at 1:30pm.

It's a 3pm start for the clash of Westmeath and Galway.

Monaghan and Louth throws in at 3:30pm while old rivals Derry and Armagh meet at 4pm.

Cork ended Donegal's winning run with a 3-9 to 16 point win at Pairc Ui Rinn

In Group 2 Mayo got past neighbours Roscommon by 2-14 to 1-15.

Dublin strolled past Cavan by 5-17 to 13 points at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Teams will be looking to book their spots in the next round of the Tailteann Cup this afternoon.

Down take on Offaly at 1:45pm with Sligo facing Antrim at 4pm.

The draw for the preliminary quarter finals takes place this evening.