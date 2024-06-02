Kerry away to Meath today

Meath provide the opposition for Kerry today in the Sam Maguire Cup.
The Round 2 fixture goes ahead in Navan, throwing-in at 2.
Tyrone take on Clare in the opening game of the day at 1:30pm.
It's a 3pm start for the clash of Westmeath and Galway.
Monaghan and Louth throws in at 3:30pm while old rivals Derry and Armagh meet at 4pm.
Cork ended Donegal's winning run with a 3-9 to 16 point win at Pairc Ui Rinn
In Group 2 Mayo got past neighbours Roscommon by 2-14 to 1-15.
Dublin strolled past Cavan by 5-17 to 13 points at Kingspan Breffni Park.
Teams will be looking to book their spots in the next round of the Tailteann Cup this afternoon.
Down take on Offaly at 1:45pm with Sligo facing Antrim at 4pm.
The draw for the preliminary quarter finals takes place this evening.