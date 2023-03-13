Kerry Athletics Results

The Kerry County 5km Road Championships took place in Ardfert. The event was hosted by St Brendan’s AC and was well supported with 90 runners taking to the course – one of the highest entries for the event in recent years.

Category results are as follows:

Senior Men: Oisin Lynch, Killarney Valley who took home the Tadgh Crowley Perpetual Cup. Team gold: Killarney Valley

Senior Women: Amy Pullman-Daamen, An Riocht. Team gold: An Riocht

Junior Men: Ted O’Gorman, Killarney Valley. Team gold: Killarney Valley

Junior Women: Noelle Dillon, Lios Tuathail. Team gold: An Riocht

Masters Men

O35: Brendan Caffrey, won Dinny O’Connor Perpetual Cup

O40: Paul Doolan, Killarney Valley

O45: Tim O’Connor An Riocht

O50: Gearoid Pierce, Spa Fenit Barrow

O55: John Barret, Killarney Valley

O60: Kevin Griffin, An Riocht

O70: Michael O’Connor, Farranfore Maine Valley

There are only two team categories for Masters, O35 and O50: An Riocht won both.

Masters Women

O35: Amanda Keane, Killarney Valley

O40: Siobhan Daly, An Riocht

O45: Doreen Moore, An Riocht

O50: Denise Cremin, Killarney Valley

O55: Caroline Murphy, Gneeveguilla

An Riocht won the O35 team prize, there was no O50 team for the women.

While the adults were running around Ardfert our Juvenile Athletes were in Nenagh for the U9 to U11 Juvenile Championships and the Juvenile Walks Championships.

In the walks there several medals for St Brendan’s. Muireann Lawlor, gold in U13 girls; Cori Boylan gold in U14 girls with Amelia Gieraltowska getting silver in same event. Club mate Adam O’Leary won bronze in U11 boys shot.

Lucia de Faoite Kenmare won bronze in U17 girls walk.