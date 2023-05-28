Kerry athletes to the fore in Munster Championships

Day one of the Munster Junior, Senior, U23 and Master track and field champs took place in Templemore.
Junior Results
Brendan O’Leary, Lios Tuathail, 2nd 400m
Nicole Walker, An Riocht, 2nd 100m
Cian Spillane, Killarney Valley, 2nd 1500m
Aoibhinn Harte, Lios Tuathail, 2nd shot and 3rd weight for distance
Padraic McCarthy, Lios Tuathail, 3rd shot
U23 Results
Jack Greaney, An Riocht, 1st 400m
Senior Results
Nicole Walker, An Riocht, 1st 200m
Ciara Kennelley, Killarney Valley, 2nd long jump
Jack O’Leary, Killarney Valley, 2nd 800m
Dara looney, Killarney Valley, 2nd long jump
Jason Lee, Killarney Valley, 3rd long jump
Louis O’Connell, Lios Tuathail, 3rd 200m
Masters Men
Jer Cremin, An Riocht, 1st 100m M45 in a new CPB time of 11.88 seconds
Kevin Lynch, Lios Tuathail, 1st 400m M45
Karol Makarewicz, An Riocht, 2nd 1500m M35
Elaine Grandfield, Star of the Laune, 2nd shot W45
Maureen O’Shea, Killarney Valley, 1st shot and weight for distance W50
Sheila O’Donoghue, Gneeveguilla, 1st shot and weight for distance W55
Alan O’Connor, Tralee harriers, 1st shot and discus M35
David Butler, St Brendan’s, 2nd shot M40
James Callaghan, st Brendan’s, 3rd shot M40
Denis o’Donoghue, Gneeveguilla, 3rd shot M55
Martin butler, st Brendan’s, 2nd shot, M70
Patrick o’donoghue, Gneeveguilla, 1st shot M85
Also included on the programme were the Juvenile u11-u16 combined events. Results are as follows.
Ava Colbourne, Star of the Laune, 3rd U11 girls
Cody McKenna, St Brendan’s, 2nd U11 boys
Conor Moynihan, Tralee Harriers, 2nd U12 boys
Tommy Moynihan, Tralee Harriers, 3rd U12 boys
Aoibhinn O’Drsicoll, St Brendan’s, 1st U13 girls
Maddie O’Riordan, Lios Tuathail, 2nd U15 girls
Amanda Duyile, Tralee Harriers, 2nd U16 girls
Day 2 will take place on 5th June.