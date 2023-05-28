Kerry athletes to the fore in Munster Championships

Day one of the Munster Junior, Senior, U23 and Master track and field champs took place in Templemore.

Junior Results

Brendan O’Leary, Lios Tuathail, 2nd 400m

Nicole Walker, An Riocht, 2nd 100m

Cian Spillane, Killarney Valley, 2nd 1500m

Aoibhinn Harte, Lios Tuathail, 2nd shot and 3rd weight for distance

Padraic McCarthy, Lios Tuathail, 3rd shot

U23 Results

Jack Greaney, An Riocht, 1st 400m

Senior Results

Nicole Walker, An Riocht, 1st 200m

Ciara Kennelley, Killarney Valley, 2nd long jump

Jack O’Leary, Killarney Valley, 2nd 800m

Dara looney, Killarney Valley, 2nd long jump

Jason Lee, Killarney Valley, 3rd long jump

Louis O’Connell, Lios Tuathail, 3rd 200m

Masters Men

Jer Cremin, An Riocht, 1st 100m M45 in a new CPB time of 11.88 seconds

Kevin Lynch, Lios Tuathail, 1st 400m M45

Karol Makarewicz, An Riocht, 2nd 1500m M35

Elaine Grandfield, Star of the Laune, 2nd shot W45

Maureen O’Shea, Killarney Valley, 1st shot and weight for distance W50

Sheila O’Donoghue, Gneeveguilla, 1st shot and weight for distance W55

Alan O’Connor, Tralee harriers, 1st shot and discus M35

David Butler, St Brendan’s, 2nd shot M40

James Callaghan, st Brendan’s, 3rd shot M40

Denis o’Donoghue, Gneeveguilla, 3rd shot M55

Martin butler, st Brendan’s, 2nd shot, M70

Patrick o’donoghue, Gneeveguilla, 1st shot M85

Also included on the programme were the Juvenile u11-u16 combined events. Results are as follows.

Ava Colbourne, Star of the Laune, 3rd U11 girls

Cody McKenna, St Brendan’s, 2nd U11 boys

Conor Moynihan, Tralee Harriers, 2nd U12 boys

Tommy Moynihan, Tralee Harriers, 3rd U12 boys

Aoibhinn O’Drsicoll, St Brendan’s, 1st U13 girls

Maddie O’Riordan, Lios Tuathail, 2nd U15 girls

Amanda Duyile, Tralee Harriers, 2nd U16 girls

Day 2 will take place on 5th June.