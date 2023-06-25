Kerry athletes excel at Munster Championships

The Munster B track and field championships were held in Templemore today.

There are a host of medals returning to the kingdom tonight........

Gold:

Cillian Healy, Gneeveguilla, U11 boys turbo javelin Aine O’Riordan, Gneeveguilla, U13 girls shot

Silver:

Marie O’Riordan, Gneeveguilla, U10 girls turbo javelin Ella Stack, Gneeveguilla, U10 girls long jump Conor O’Donnell, Killarney Valley, U10 bits 500m Jessica Leen, St Brendan’s, U15 long jump Ailbhe Hennessy, Tralee Harriers, U12 girls long jump Conor Scannell, Killarney Valley, U10 boys 60m

Bronze

Kate Stack, Gneeveguilla, U9 girls long jump Laoise Fitzgerald, Gneeveguilla, U10 girls turbo javelin Conor Scannell, Killarney Valley, U10 boys long jump Noah Barrett, Tralee Harriers, U9 boys long jump Fionn hogan, Farranfore Maine valley, U12 boys turbo javelin Katie Butler, St Brendan’s, U13 girls shot.

Meanwhile, at the Iinterprovincial Tailteann Games in Carlow medalling for the Munster Team were Jason O’Reilly, Killarney Valley, gold in 400m, Cian O’Brien, Killarney Valley, bronze in 200m and Kieran Keane from an Riocht won bronze in the shot.