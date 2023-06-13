Kerry athlete to represent Ireland at European Games

Kerry's Sarah Leahy has been chosen to represent Ireland at the European Games in Krakow.

The Killarney Valley lady will compete in the 4 x 100 metres relay, with 44 Irish athletes in total going to the games.

Team Ireland will be competing in Division Three, their main objective being to gain enough points and strong enough performances to move into Division Two.

TEAM IRELAND ATHLETICS ATHLETES:

Israel Olatunde (UCD AC Dublin/Louth) 100m (M), 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock AC) 200m (M), 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Jack Raftery (UCD A.C., Dublin) 400m (M), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

James Ezeonu (Leevale AC) 100m H (M)

Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC/Waterford) 400m H (M), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Rocco Zaman-Browne (Dundrum South Dublin AC) 800m (M)

Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) 1500m (M)

Fearghal Curtin (Youghal A.C.) 5000m (M)

Finley Daly (Sligo A.C.) 3000m SC (M)

David Cussen (Old Abbey AC, Cork) High Jump (M)

Reece Ademola (Leevale AC) Long Jump (M)

Michael Bowler (Swinford AC, Mayo) Pole Vault (M)

Jai Benson (Lagan Valley AC) Triple Jump (M)

Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock A.C./Ballina – Grandmother) Shot Put (M)

Colin Quirke (Crusaders AC, Dublin) Discus Throw

Sean Mockler (Moycarkey Coolcroo AC, Tipperary) Hammer Throw (M)

Conor Cusack (Lake District A.C., Mayo) Javelin

Oliver Swinney (Speed Development Project Track AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Nelvin Appiah (Longford AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Christopher Sibanda (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Joseph Ojewumi (Tallaght AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Callum Baird (Ballymena & Antrim AC) Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn) 100m (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Phil Healy (Bandon AC, Cork) 200m (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) 400m (F), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC/Limerick) 100m H (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Kelly McGrory (Tir Chonall AC) 400m H (F), 4 x 400m (F) Relay

Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) 800m (F)

Sophie O'Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC, Cork) 1500m (F)

Aoibhe Richardson (Kilkenny City Harriers) 5000m (F)

Ava O'Connor (Tullamore Harriers, Offaly) 3000m SC (F)

Ruby Millet (St. Abban’s AC, Co. Laois) Long Jump (F)

Saragh Buggy (St. Abban’s AC, Co. Laois) Triple Jump (F)

Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley AC) High Jump (F)

Ellie McCartney (City of Lisburn A.C., Antrim) Pole Vault (F)

Michaela Walsh (Swinford AC, Mayo) Shot Put (F)

Grace Casey (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) Javelin (F)

Niamh Fogarty (Raheny Shamrock AC) Discus Throw (F)

Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC/Cork) Hammer Throw (F)

Adeyemi Talabi (Longford AC) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Joan Healy (Leevale AC) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Mollie O’Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC, Limerick) Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Meanwhile, Three-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Tori Bowie was in labour when she died earlier this year, her agent has confirmed.

Kimberley Holland spoke to US TV to address what she described as "hurtful" rumours that the 32-year-old American "did something to herself".

Bowie, who won 4-by-100 metre relay gold at the 2016 Games in Rio, died suddenly in May.