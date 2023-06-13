Kerry athlete to represent Ireland at European Games

Kerry's Sarah Leahy has been chosen to represent Ireland at the European Games in Krakow.
The Killarney Valley lady will compete in the 4 x 100 metres relay, with 44 Irish athletes in total going to the games.
Team Ireland will be competing in Division Three, their main objective being to gain enough points and strong enough performances to move into Division Two.
TEAM IRELAND ATHLETICS ATHLETES:
Israel Olatunde (UCD AC Dublin/Louth) 100m (M), 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock AC) 200m (M), 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Jack Raftery (UCD A.C., Dublin) 400m (M), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
James Ezeonu (Leevale AC) 100m H (M)
Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC/Waterford) 400m H (M), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
Rocco Zaman-Browne (Dundrum South Dublin AC) 800m (M)
Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) 1500m (M)
Fearghal Curtin (Youghal A.C.) 5000m (M)
Finley Daly (Sligo A.C.) 3000m SC (M)
David Cussen (Old Abbey AC, Cork) High Jump (M)
Reece Ademola (Leevale AC) Long Jump (M)
Michael Bowler (Swinford AC, Mayo) Pole Vault (M)
Jai Benson (Lagan Valley AC) Triple Jump (M)
Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock A.C./Ballina – Grandmother) Shot Put (M)
Colin Quirke (Crusaders AC, Dublin) Discus Throw
Sean Mockler (Moycarkey Coolcroo AC, Tipperary) Hammer Throw (M)
Conor Cusack (Lake District A.C., Mayo) Javelin
Oliver Swinney (Speed Development Project Track AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Nelvin Appiah (Longford AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Christopher Sibanda (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Joseph Ojewumi (Tallaght AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay
Callum Baird (Ballymena & Antrim AC) Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn) 100m (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Phil Healy (Bandon AC, Cork) 200m (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) 400m (F), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC/Limerick) 100m H (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Kelly McGrory (Tir Chonall AC) 400m H (F), 4 x 400m (F) Relay
Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) 800m (F)
Sophie O'Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC, Cork) 1500m (F)
Aoibhe Richardson (Kilkenny City Harriers) 5000m (F)
Ava O'Connor (Tullamore Harriers, Offaly) 3000m SC (F)
Ruby Millet (St. Abban’s AC, Co. Laois) Long Jump (F)
Saragh Buggy (St. Abban’s AC, Co. Laois) Triple Jump (F)
Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley AC) High Jump (F)
Ellie McCartney (City of Lisburn A.C., Antrim) Pole Vault (F)
Michaela Walsh (Swinford AC, Mayo) Shot Put (F)
Grace Casey (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) Javelin (F)
Niamh Fogarty (Raheny Shamrock AC) Discus Throw (F)
Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC/Cork) Hammer Throw (F)
Adeyemi Talabi (Longford AC) 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Joan Healy (Leevale AC) 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley) 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Mollie O’Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin) 4 x 100m (F) Relay
Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC, Limerick) Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
Meanwhile, Three-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Tori Bowie was in labour when she died earlier this year, her agent has confirmed.
Kimberley Holland spoke to US TV to address what she described as "hurtful" rumours that the 32-year-old American "did something to herself".
Bowie, who won 4-by-100 metre relay gold at the 2016 Games in Rio, died suddenly in May.