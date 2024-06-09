Kerry athlete 34th at Euros

Kerry's Shona Heaslip has finished 34th in the European Championships.

The Tralee woman competed in the half marathon in Rome.

Will Downing reports

Advertisement

Ireland's Ciara Mageean will race for gold in the women's 1500 metres this evening.

Also lining up in that race will be Sarah Healy.

Meanwhile Mark Smyth produced his season's best run to qualify for the men's semi-final of the 200 metres this morning.

Advertisement

And Nicola Tuthill has qualified for the final of the hammer throw, setting a new Irish under-23 record in the process.

She'll be back in the final tomorrow night at the Stadio Olimpico.

Elsewhere, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker compete in the semi finals of the women's 400 metres.

Advertisement

In the 400 metre hurdles Kelly McGrory failed to qualify from her heat, however Thomas Barr claimed his semi-final berth.