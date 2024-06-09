Advertisement
Sport

Kerry athlete 34th at Euros

Jun 9, 2024 12:24 By radiokerrysport
Kerry athlete 34th at Euros
Share this article

Kerry's Shona Heaslip has finished 34th in the European Championships.

The Tralee woman competed in the half marathon in Rome.

Will Downing reports

Advertisement

Ireland's Ciara Mageean will race for gold in the women's 1500 metres this evening.

Also lining up in that race will be Sarah Healy.

Meanwhile Mark Smyth produced his season's best run to qualify for the men's semi-final of the 200 metres this morning.

Advertisement

And Nicola Tuthill has qualified for the final of the hammer throw, setting a new Irish under-23 record in the process.

She'll be back in the final tomorrow night at the Stadio Olimpico.

Elsewhere, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker compete in the semi finals of the women's 400 metres.

Advertisement

In the 400 metre hurdles Kelly McGrory failed to qualify from her heat, however Thomas Barr claimed his semi-final berth.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry boxers beaten in All-Ireland semis
Advertisement
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Lavin seventh in 100 metres final
Advertisement

Recommended

Fianna Fáil's Mikey Sheehy elected on first count in Tralee LEA
Kerry boxers beaten in All-Ireland semis
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €4.5 million
Seven councillors have been elected to Kerry County Council
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus