Kerry at Wexford tonight

Oct 11, 2024 08:45 By radiokerrysport
Kerry at Wexford tonight
Kerry FC's Conor McCarthy and James Sugrue ahead of Kerry FC v Cork City in the Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC are away again tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They’re at Wexford from 7.45.

In addition to Wexford, Bray can also secure their First Division playoff place tonight.

They host Finn Harps

Athlone welcome Cork

UCD travel to Treaty

Derry City have the chance to move within a point of Premier Division leaders Shelbourne tonight.

They play host to a Bohemians team still battling for safety.

Drogheda are the team directly beneath Bohs, and they go to Waterford tonight.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

