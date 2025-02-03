Kerry at Waterford this afternoon

Kerry are away to Waterford this afternoon in Round 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Division 1 tie takes place from 3.45 at SETU ARENA Carrignore.

Kerry manager Mark Bourke

Our match analyst Breda O’Shea

Jordan Norris of WLR looks ahead to the encounter

Kerry against Kildare next Sunday will now throw-in at 1.

At 2 today Meath welcome Mayo.

Weekend review:

Armagh joint manager Joe Feeney praised his side for a strong second-half display as the reigning Lidl NFL Division One champions maintained their winning start to this year’s league with a 0-16 to 0-5 win over Tyrone.

The champions held Tyrone scoreless after the break after they took control of this Ulster derby with an impressive display.

“We were a wee bit flat in the first-half, but we were very composed at half-time,” said Feeney. “We put the girls in their groups, and we knew that if we were at our level and took our chances, we would win. We were creating chances in the first-half, but we just weren’t scoring them.

“We were a wee bit sloppy in our play but we were neat and tidier in the final third in the second-half and we took our scores.”

Tyrone started well and opened up a lead of 0-4 to 0-1 after 17 minutes but Armagh finished the half strongly and the sides were deadlocked at 0-5 apiece at the break.

Armagh then took control and dominated the game after the restart, holding Tyrone scoreless for the duration of the second-half while landing 0-11 themselves in a strong performance.

Tyrone manager Darren McCann said they can take a lot from the performance despite fading after the break.

“It was a game of two halves where they took their chances but we’d a massive effort from our girls and we have a lot of positives that we can take.

“They had a ten-minute period when we were down to 14 players, and they tagged on five or six points Armagh put a serious press on in the second half and we found it difficult to get out.”

Meanwhile, Kildare came out on top in a Leinster derby when they ousted Dublin by 1-8 to 0-8 at Manguard Park to secure their first win of the campaign.

Kildare captain Laoise Lenehan praised her side for the way they dealt with a Dublin onslaught to hold out for a great victory.

“I was very happy with how we dug in as a team especially when the pressure came on late in the game. We remained calm despite Dublin closing the gap to one. I felt it was a compliment to Kildare that Carla Rowe and Kate Sullivan had to come in,” she said.

Dublin forward Jodi Egan said they hope to get back to winning ways next weekend when they take on reigning Lidl NFL champions Armagh.

“I was impressed with Kildare's defensive structure and their pace on the break. I am happy we have another chance against Armagh next week to get back to winning ways. I found the conditions tricky and we should have adapted better,” she said.

The key score of the game came after ten minutes when Kildare’s Alannah Prizeman got the only goal of the match which helped them lead by 1-5 to 0-7 at the interval.

Dublin, hoping to build on their opening win over Mayo, battled back after the restart but Kildare were not to be denied.

In Division 2, promotion favourites Galway and Cork went head to head in Tuam, and it was Galway who came out on top by 2-8 to 0-12 in the battle between two sides who were relegated from the top flight last year. Leanne Coen and Róisín Leonard got the goals for Galway, while Katie Quirke landed 0-9 for Cork.

Elsewhere in the second tier on Sunday, there were victories for Roscommon and Monaghan, while Westmeath and Donegal drew.

Two goals from Aishling Hanly and one from Laura Mannion helped Roscommon on their way to a 3-13 to 0-8 win over Clare. A late Emma Morrissey goal was not enough to save Tipperary as Éabha Sherry hit the winning point for Monaghan in their 0-10 to 1-6 win.

Donegal led Westmeath by 0-4 to 0-1 at the interval but a goal from Anna Jones got Westmeath back in contention in a game which finished 1-6 to 0-9.

In Division 3, Cavan, Carlow, Louth and Wexford notched up wins, while Sligo, Leitrim and Antrim were triumphant in Division 4, as Wicklow got the better of Kilkenny on Saturday.

RESULTS

Lidl National Football League Division One Round Two

Kildare 1-8 Dublin 0-8

Armagh 0-16 Tyrone 0-5

Lidl National Football League Division Two Round Two

Roscommon 3-13 Clare 0-8

Galway 2-8 Cork 0-12

Monaghan 0-10 Tipperary 1-6

Westmeath 1-6 Donegal 0-9

Lidl National Football League Division Three Round Two

Cavan 3-15 Down 1-8

Carlow 2-11 Offaly 1-8

Louth 6-5 Laois 1-10

Wexford 1-12 Limerick 1-6

Lidl National Football League Division Four Round Three

Wicklow 6-12 Kilkenny 0-6

Sligo 2-12 Longford 1-5

Leitrim 3-13 Derry 1-5

Antrim 3-10 Fermanagh 3-09