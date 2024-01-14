Kerry at Tipp today in Munster Hurling League

Game number two for Kerry in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League has they away to Tipperary this afternoon.

There’s a 2 o’clock start in Nenagh.

Also at 2 in the Munster Hurling League, Clare travel to Cork.

Cork meet Waterford in round 3 of football's McGrath cup, from 2.

At the same time, Limerick take on Tipperary.

Roscommon will take on Galway in the final of the Connacht Football League next week.

The Rossies got the better of a spirited London team by 21 points to 1-9 in their semi final at the Air Dome.

Derry are into the Dr McKenna Cup final for the second year in a row.

The defending champions beat Armagh in the semi final by 17 points to 2-7.

Monaghan and Donegal battle it out to see who will join Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final this afternoon.

The old rivals do battle at 1pm in Castleblaney.

There are 3 games down for decision in round 3 of hurling's Walsh Cup this afternoon.

Dublin play host to Antrim, Laois travel to Galway and Wexford come up against Carlow.

All those games throw in at 1:30pm.