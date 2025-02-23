Advertisement
Sport

Kerry at Donegal this lunchtime

Feb 23, 2025 10:22 By radiokerrysport
Kerry at Donegal this lunchtime
Kerry have an away tie today in the Allianz Hurling League.

Donegal provide the opposition in Letterkenny from 1.

The 1A game between Kilkenny and Limerick is postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

At 1.45, Wexford make the trip to Clare with that game on in Ennis.

In Division 1B, unbeaten Carlow take on neighbours Laois at 2pm.

Before that, Waterford make the long trip to Corrigan Park to play Antrim from 1:30pm.

Last night Tipperary went top of Division 1A.

They held on to beat rivals Cork by 2-22 to 1-21 at Semple Stadium.

Dublin fell to a 1 point loss to Offaly at Headquarters.

