Kerry at Clare tonight in Minor Hurling

Kerry go to Clare tonight in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship.
Sixmilebridge is the venue for the Quarter-Final tie, at 7 o'clock.
Meanwhile, Kilmallock hosts the clash of Limerick and Waterford.
