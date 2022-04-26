Advertisement
Sport

Kerry at Clare tonight in Minor Hurling

Apr 26, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry go to Clare tonight in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship.

Sixmilebridge is the venue for the Quarter-Final tie, at 7 o'clock.

Meanwhile, Kilmallock hosts the clash of Limerick and Waterford.

