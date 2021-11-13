Kerry Area Basketball Board and Kerry Airport renew partnership

Basketball is back in the Kingdom after a lengthy forced time-out and Kerry Airport has confirmed that it will renew its lead sponsorship of the sport at juvenile and senior level in the county this season.

The Kerry Area Basketball Board (KABB) season tips-off this weekend with 32 games featuring some of the teams who will be competing for honours in the Kerry Airport League, Kerry Airport Cup and Kerry Airport Plate.

The partnership between Kerry Airport and KABB will embrace the Juvenile Academy and representative Kerry Juvenile Girls and Boys squads from Under 12 to Under 17 and the Kerry Airport logo will be featured on the jerseys for those Kerry teams.

Advertisement

The CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern, said: “Everyone’s resilience has been tested since the last series of games in the Kerry Airport League and Cups during the Spring of 2020. We recognise the crucial role that sport plays in bringing communities together. Basketball – in clubs and schools – is at the heart of so many towns and villages in Kerry. Hundreds of people play, coach and coordinate games, camps and activities from Ballybunion to Cahersiveen, from Kenmare to Dingle, from Farranfore to Glenbeigh. We’re delighted to support the volunteers who invest so much time and energy year after year for the love of the sport and to ensure that youngsters have a healthy social outlet. We are proud to play our part and we are looking forward to working closely with KABB in continuing the promotion and development of basketball at club level in Kerry.”

The Executive Chair of Kerry Area Basketball Board, Junior Collins, said: “The Kerry Area Basketball Board is grateful to Kerry Airport Ireland for renewing their sponsorship of fixtures in the county once again. Basketball in Kerry has enjoyed considerable growth in recent years and everyone is looking forward to getting back onto the courts to playing. We are reminding the players, coaches and their families to play their part when ensuring that the public health guidelines are followed at all times.”