Kerry are EirGrid Munster Under 20 football champions.

The Kingdom overcame Cork in the Final in Tralee by 1-11 to 7 points to advance to an All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone over the weekend of May 7th and 8th.

Kerry manager Declan O'Sullivan

Advertisement

Kingdom defender Armin Heinrich

The Provincial action continues tonight.

Kerry are away to Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship.

Advertisement

That Quarter-Final tie is on in Sixmilebridge at 7.