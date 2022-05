The countdown to the Munster Ladies Senior Football Final is continuing with Kerry and Cork set to meet in Killarney next Saturday, 28th May.

Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue for the curtain raiser to the men's senior clash between Kerry and Limerick.

The Kerry Ladies Joint Manager, Declan Quill and Captain Anna Galvin have been speaking to John Drummey.

The Cork Manager, Shane Ronayne also spoke to John Drummey.