Kerry All Star Set For Aussie Move?

2024 All-Ireland final Player of the Match Kayleigh Cronin is set for a blockbuster move to AFLW outfit Adelaide Crows.

According to reports in today’s Irish Examiner,The Kerry All-Star will join two Irish players at the club.

Donegal’s Amy Boyle-Carr, who also represented the Republic of Ireland in soccer, and Mayo’s Niamh Kelly are both currently on the list.

The Dr Crokes woman won an All-Star this year and was shortlisted for Footballer of the Year after that final win over Galway.

Elsewhere,

Clare ladies footballers Siofra O'Connell and Aisling Reidy have been snapped up by AFLW club Carlton.

The Doora-Barefield duo have put pen to paper on rookie contracts after impressed scouts from the Blues in recent weeks.

They'll join Laois' Erone Fitzpatrick and Mayo's Dayna Finn at the Melbourne club.