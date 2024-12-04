Advertisement
Sport

Kerry All Star Set For Aussie Move?

Dec 4, 2024 09:57 By radiokerrysport
Kerry All Star Set For Aussie Move?
Share this article

2024 All-Ireland final Player of the Match Kayleigh Cronin is set for a blockbuster move to AFLW outfit Adelaide Crows.

According to reports in today’s Irish Examiner,The Kerry All-Star will join two Irish players at the club.

Donegal’s Amy Boyle-Carr, who also represented the Republic of Ireland in soccer, and Mayo’s Niamh Kelly are both currently on the list.

Advertisement

The Dr Crokes woman won an All-Star this year and was shortlisted for Footballer of the Year after that final win over Galway.

Elsewhere,
Clare ladies footballers Siofra O'Connell and Aisling Reidy have been snapped up by AFLW club Carlton.

The Doora-Barefield duo have put pen to paper on rookie contracts after impressed scouts from the Blues in recent weeks.

Advertisement

They'll join Laois' Erone Fitzpatrick and Mayo's Dayna Finn at the Melbourne club.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Munster Won't Rush New Head Coach Appointment
Advertisement
Dutch Grand Prix To Drop Off F1 Calendar
All Blacks Barrett To Make Debut This Weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster Won't Rush New Head Coach Appointment
Dutch Grand Prix To Drop Off F1 Calendar
All Blacks Barrett To Make Debut This Weekend
Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus