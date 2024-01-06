Kerry Airport Juvenile Cup Finals Weekend Underway

The Kerry Airport Juvenile Cup Finals are taking place over the weekend at Tralee Sports Complex.

There are eight finals to be played over both days with five today and three on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Kerry Airport Leagues

Advertisement

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div2

St Colmans v TK Cougars tips off at Nagle Rice CC Milltown at 6.

Kerry Airport Men's Div2 Plate

Cahersiveen v St Josephs in Colaiste na Sceilge is at 5:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Plate

Cahersiveen v St Colmans Flames, also in Colaiste na Sceilge is at 4:00