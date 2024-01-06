Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Airport Juvenile Cup Finals Weekend Underway

Jan 6, 2024 12:34 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Airport Juvenile Cup Finals Weekend Underway
The 2023/24 Kerry Airport Kerry Area Basketball Cup and Plate Finals will commence on the weekend of January 6/7 at Tralee Sports Complex.
The Kerry Airport Juvenile Cup Finals are taking place over the weekend at Tralee Sports Complex.

There are eight finals to be played over both days with five today and three on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Kerry Airport Leagues

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div2
St Colmans v TK Cougars tips off at Nagle Rice CC Milltown at 6.

Kerry Airport Men's Div2 Plate
Cahersiveen v St Josephs in Colaiste na Sceilge is at 5:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Plate
Cahersiveen v St Colmans Flames, also in Colaiste na Sceilge is at 4:00

