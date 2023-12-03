Kerry Airport Basketball Results & Fixtures

RESULTS

Kerry Airport Men Div3

St Josephs 61 - 58 St Annes

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3

TK Chorca Dhuibhne 48 - 34 KCYMS

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div3

Cobras 64 - 53 Ballybunion Wildcats

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3

Tralee Magic 22 - 36 St Annes

TK Chorca Dhuibhne b 29 - 18 St Pauls

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div2

St Marys 36 - 34 TK Bobcats 1

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div1

St Marys 52 - 14 Glenbeigh Falcons Red

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1 B

St Josephs 36 - 27 St Brendans

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2

Rathmore Ravens 20 - 0 St Brendans

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1 PoolA

TK Bobcats 13 - 30 St Josephs

St Marys 36 - 4 TK Cougars

Cobras 28 - 31 St Annes

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2 Plate

Rathmore Ravens 29 - 49 Cobras

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate

TK Bobcats 27 - 23 St Brendans

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div1 Cup

St Marys 52 - 14 Glenbeigh Falcons

Kerry Airport U13 Boys Cup

Rathmore Ravens 24 - 44 St Brendans

FIXTURES

Kerry Airport Men Div 1

Tralee Magic v St Brendans B in Mounthawk, 14:00

St Marys v Tralee Magic in Castleisland Community Centre at 15:30

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 1

Glenbeigh Falcons v St Pauls in Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall from 18:00

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 2

St Josephs v Gneeveguilla in Duagh Sports Complex at 20:15

Kerry Airport U17 Boys

TK Bobcats v Tralee Magic in John Mitchells GAA Hall at 17:15

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 1

St Brendans v Gneeveguilla in Moyderwell School at 16:10

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2

KCYMS v St Brendans in Killorglin Sports Complex at 18:30

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3A

Kenmare Kestrels v St Annes in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine at 14:45

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 1

St Brendans v St Annes in Moyderwell School at 10:00

Kenmare Kestrels v St Colmans in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine at 13:30

St Josephs v Gneeveguilla in Duagh Sports Complex at 19:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 2

St Bridgets v Cobras in Castleisland Community Centre at 14:00

Ballybunion Wildcats v St Marys at Ballybunion Community Centre at 14:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 3

Ballybunion Wildcats v Rathmore Ravens in Ballybunion Community Centre at 12:30

St Josephs v St Annes A in Duagh Sports Complex, 17:45

Kerry Airport U13 Boys

St Marys v St Pauls in Castleisland Community Centre at 13:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 1A

Kenmare Kestrels v TK Cougars in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine from 12:15

Rathmore Ravens v TK Chorca Dhuibhne at Rathmore Sec School Gym from 14:00

KCYMS v Glenbeigh Falcons in Killorglin Sports Complex at 15:00

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div 1 Pool B

Kenmare Kestrels v Cahersiveen in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine at 11:00

KCYMS v St Pauls in Killorglin Sports Complex, 11:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 3 Plate:

Ballybunion Wildcats v Rathmore Ravens in Ballybunion Community Centre at 12:30

Kerry Airport U13 Boys Cup

St Marys v St Pauls in Castleisland Community Centre from 13:00