Kerry Airport Basketball Results & Fixtures

Dec 3, 2023 12:26 By radiokerrysport
RESULTS
Kerry Airport Men Div3
St Josephs 61 - 58 St Annes

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3
TK Chorca Dhuibhne 48 - 34 KCYMS

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div3
Cobras 64 - 53 Ballybunion Wildcats

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3
Tralee Magic 22 - 36 St Annes
TK Chorca Dhuibhne b 29 - 18 St Pauls

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div2
St Marys 36 - 34 TK Bobcats 1

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div1
St Marys 52 - 14 Glenbeigh Falcons Red

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1 B
St Josephs 36 - 27 St Brendans

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2
Rathmore Ravens 20 - 0 St Brendans

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1 PoolA
TK Bobcats 13 - 30 St Josephs
St Marys 36 - 4 TK Cougars
Cobras 28 - 31 St Annes

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2 Plate
Rathmore Ravens 29 - 49 Cobras

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate
TK Bobcats 27 - 23 St Brendans

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div1 Cup
St Marys 52 - 14 Glenbeigh Falcons

Kerry Airport U13 Boys Cup
Rathmore Ravens 24 - 44 St Brendans

FIXTURES

Kerry Airport Men Div 1
Tralee Magic v St Brendans B in Mounthawk, 14:00
St Marys v Tralee Magic in Castleisland Community Centre at 15:30

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 1
Glenbeigh Falcons v St Pauls in Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall from 18:00

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 2
St Josephs v Gneeveguilla in Duagh Sports Complex at 20:15

Kerry Airport U17 Boys
TK Bobcats v Tralee Magic in John Mitchells GAA Hall at 17:15

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 1
St Brendans v Gneeveguilla in Moyderwell School at 16:10

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2
KCYMS v St Brendans in Killorglin Sports Complex at 18:30

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3A
Kenmare Kestrels v St Annes in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine at 14:45

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 1
St Brendans v St Annes in Moyderwell School at 10:00
Kenmare Kestrels v St Colmans in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine at 13:30
St Josephs v Gneeveguilla in Duagh Sports Complex at 19:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 2
St Bridgets v Cobras in Castleisland Community Centre at 14:00
Ballybunion Wildcats v St Marys at Ballybunion Community Centre at 14:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 3
Ballybunion Wildcats v Rathmore Ravens in Ballybunion Community Centre at 12:30
St Josephs v St Annes A in Duagh Sports Complex, 17:45

Kerry Airport U13 Boys
St Marys v St Pauls in Castleisland Community Centre at 13:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div 1A
Kenmare Kestrels v TK Cougars in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine from 12:15
Rathmore Ravens v TK Chorca Dhuibhne at Rathmore Sec School Gym from 14:00
KCYMS v Glenbeigh Falcons in Killorglin Sports Complex at 15:00

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div 1 Pool B
Kenmare Kestrels v Cahersiveen in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine at 11:00
KCYMS v St Pauls in Killorglin Sports Complex, 11:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div 3 Plate:
Ballybunion Wildcats v Rathmore Ravens in Ballybunion Community Centre at 12:30

Kerry Airport U13 Boys Cup
St Marys v St Pauls in Castleisland Community Centre from 13:00

