Kerry this lunchtime aim for a second successive win in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom, victorious at Carlow last week, entertain Meath from 1 in Tralee, with the game live on Radio Kerry Sport, thanks to Ardfert Furniture.

Antrim can all-but secure a place in the final this afternoon.

They’re seeking a third consecutive win as they take on Carlow at Corrigan Park.