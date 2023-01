Kerry against Limerick tomorrow in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League is off.

The game will instead be played this coming Sunday at 1 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The McGrath Cup final has been postponed until Friday evening.

The meeting of Limerick and Cork was due to take place on Wednesday, but would clash with Sigerson Cup matches involving UCC and MTU Cork.

Mallow will host the game on Friday instead, with a 7.30 throw-in .