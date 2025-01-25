Kerry against Donegal off; Hurling and Football Leagues begin today

Kerry against Donegal is off tomorrow in the Allianz Football League.

The GAA say it's postponed due to weather conditions preventing Donegal from travelling.

The CCCC will confirm re-fixture details on Monday.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor had handed out two debuts for their Division One clash with Donegal on Sunday.

Eddie Healy has been named to start at corner-back for the Kingdom with Cathal Ó Beaglaoich picked in midfield.

Name – First & Surname Club Name

1 (GK) Shane Ryan Seán Ó Riain Rath Mhór

2 Eddie Healy Éamann Ó hÉilí Emmetaigh

3 Jason Foley Jason Ó Foghlú Baile Uí Donnachú

4 Tom O’Sullivan Tomas O Súilleabháin Daingean Uí Chúis

5 Mike Breen Micheál Ó Braoin Lios an Phúca

6 Tadhg Morley Tadhg Ó Muraile Teampall Nua

7 Seán O’Brien Seán Ó Briain Lios An Phúca

8 Diarmuid O’Connor Diarmuid Ó Conchúir Na Gaeil

9 Cathal Ó Beaglaoich Cathal Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

10 Ruairí Murphy Ruairí Ó Murchú Lios A’Troí

11 Seán O’Shea Seán Ó Sé An Neidín

12 Paudie Clifford Pádraig Ó Clúmháin An Fhosadh

13 Dylan Geaney Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh Daingean Uí Chúis

14 Donal O’Sullivan Dónal Ó Súilleabháin Cill Gharbháin

15 Conor Geaney Conchúir Ó Géibheannaigh Daingean Uí Chúis

16 (GK) Seán Coffey Seán Ó Cofaigh Lios An Phúca

17 Killian Spillane Cillian Ó Spealáin Teampall Nua

18 Barry Dan O’Sullivan Barra Ó Súilleabháin Daingean Uí Chúis

19 Cillian Trant Cillian Treant Naomh Seanáin

20 Tom Leo O’Sullivan Tomás Leo Ó Súilleabháin Daingean Uí Chúis

21 Keith Evans Keith Ó hÉimhín Cill

22 Conor Flannery Conchúr Ó Flannúra Daingean Uí Chúis

23 Darragh Lyne Darragh Ó Laighin Cill Airne An Léigúin

24 Eoin Clifford Eoin Ó Clúmháin Fánaithe na Leamhna

25 Graham O’Sullivan Graeme Ó Súilleabháin Piarsaigh na Dromoda

26 Cian O’Grady Cian Ó Gráda Caisleán Ghriaire

Football Review Committee chairman Jim Gavin says he's excited to see the new rules in action in the National Football League this weekend.

The new floodlights in Salthill will be operation for the Division One meeting of Galway and All-Ireland champions Armagh at a quarter-past-five this evening.

Derry begin the defence of their title with a trip to their neighbours Tyrone where there's a 6pm start at Healy Park.

And Croke Park plays host to the meeting of old rivals Dublin and Mayo at half-seven.

The Division 3 meeting of Leitrim and Laois has been rescheduled for tomorrow at 2 o'clock in Ballinamore.

Cork manager Pat Ryan has picked nine of his starting team from last year's All-Ireland final for their trip to Wexford in Division One A of the National Hurling League at 5pm.

There are also three games in Division One B, Joe McDonagh Cup winners Offaly host Carlow and there's a Midlands derby in Mullingar between Westmeath and Laois - with both of those matches at 2pm.

While Davy Fitzgerald takes his Antrim team to Croke Park to play Dublin at a quarter-past-five.