Kerry adds 3 more players

Kerry has added 3 more players to the squad ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division season.

Ronan Teahan, Samuel Aladesanusi and Togor Silong are all graduates of the club's academy season.

18-year-old Ronan Teahan has played for Kerry FC at under 15, 17 and 19 level over the past number of years. The central midfielder played for Iveragh United before signing for the Kerry FC underage side.

Versatile defender Samuel Aladesanusi also played at every underage level for Kerry FC since signing from St Brendan’s Park for the Under 15 side 3 years ago. The 18-year-old can play at both right back and centre back for the senior side.

While Togor Silong would be the club's newest recruit, signing from Park FC to Kerry FC’s under-17 squad midway through the 2021 campaign. Last term, 17-year-old Togor graduated to the under-19 side and played in central midfield for Billy Dennehy.

Speaking on their respective announcements, Ronan Teahan said “I'm really happy to sign with the senior squad as it has always been a goal of mine from an early stage. I'm extremely grateful to Billy and everyone at Kerry FC for the opportunity they have given me.”

Samuel Aladesanusi said “It means a lot to be a part of the Kerry FC senior team and be able to get a chance to play League of Ireland football. I am looking forward to being able to learn from the older lads that have past experience to help my game improve as well”

Togor Silong said “Billy invited me into the Under 19 set up here which I’m still very grateful for as it’s helped me a lot in many ways. It’s a huge honour to be able to get a chance to represent Kerry FC at a senior level in the League of Ireland and I’m hugely grateful to Billy

and most importantly grateful to God as well”

Following the announcement, First Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “On Ronan, I think he is another young player that has the ability to go to the very top level of the game, he’s got an unbelievable attitude and he deserved the opportunity to be in and around the first team. I’m looking forward to seeing how he develops in the years ahead”

“Samuel is another academy graduate of ours and developed very well over the last year or two in particular and has all the attributes to become a top defender. His application and his commitment to improving will be key to his progression with us here”

“Togor is similar to Samuel where he has developed very well over the last 2 years. He has done very well stepping up to the Under 19s from being a 17s player last year. He has the physical attributes but again his attitude and commitment to developing his game over the next couple of weeks and months will be key to his progression”

“Overall, I am delighted to have given all 3 lads the opportunity to be in and around a senior League of Ireland set-up and the opportunity is now there for them to go and take”